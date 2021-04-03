x
Family chased out of Jonesboro home by fire, officials said

No injuries were reported, officials said.
JONESBORO, Ga. — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Jonesboro Thursday morning, according to Clayton County authorities

Police and fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Maple Valley Way after receiving reports of a house fire. 

When firefighters and police officers arrived, they found that the residents had already escaped the two-story home. 

According to Clayton County police, officers learned from the homeowner that the fire started from a fireplace that was left burning overnight.

As the fire grew, the residents only had enough time to escape the home safely, according to a social media post by Clayton County Police.

The homeowner received help from the American Red Cross, police said.

