Family chased out of Jonesboro home by fire, officials said

JONESBORO, Ga. — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Jonesboro Thursday morning, according to Clayton County authorities.
Police and fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Maple Valley Way after receiving reports of a house fire.
When firefighters and police officers arrived, they found that the residents had already escaped the two-story home.
According to Clayton County police, officers learned from the homeowner that the fire started from a fireplace that was left burning overnight.
As the fire grew, the residents only had enough time to escape the home safely, according to a social media post by Clayton County Police.
The homeowner received help from the American Red Cross, police said.