ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus crashed in Rockdale County on Wednesday morning.

It happened at Highway 138 at the I-20 westbound entrance ramp. The wreck cleared at about 6:30 a.m.

According to police, there were no kids on the bus. The bus and another individual car crashed.

The driver of the car, a Hyundai, was said to have a minor head injury. The bus driver was unhurt.

Aerial video showed extensive police activity around the scene.

