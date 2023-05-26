No last day of class for students at The Museum School due to 'verbal threats,' officials say

The school was closed Friday for all students, staff and visitors. All activities were also canceled.

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. — Students at The Museum School were not able to have their last day of class of the school year on Friday due to "two separate verbal threats to student safety," a social media post from the City of Avondale Estates.

The city said the Avondale Estates Police Department responded to the school Thursday afternoon due to the threats. Avondale Estates Police said it's assisting DeKalb County Police and DeKalb County School Police in the investigation.

"While disappointed that many children were unable to experience their last day of school, the city fully supports The Museum School’s decision to close out of an abundance of caution," the city wrote.

The Museum School also posted on social media that the safety of their students and staff is their top priority.

"The City of Avondale Estates is committed to doing everything in its capacity and taking all necessary measures to support The Museum School and other law enforcement agencies in providing a safe environment for the school’s children," the city wrote.