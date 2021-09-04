No mask, social distancing required at Sandy Spring concerts as COVID restrictions lifted

Sandy Springs' City Green Live concerts will be open to all and require no mask or social distancing as Georgia lifts COVID-19 restrictions.

The decision came after Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order earlier this week to end mandatory social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures that were put in place last year.

Sandy Spring's first City Green Live concert on April 30 will open law seating to everyone, removing its previous ticket requirement and socially distanced layout. The free concert will not require its attendees to wear masks or social distancing, ignoring the current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that continue to recommend mask-wearing and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from others.

The city says a "Stay Safe to Stay Open" sign will be on-site as a reminder of the CDC guidelines, and it will continue to monitor and "make adjustments as needed for future events."

In addition, the concert event is re-introducing tables for sale, available beginning April 23 at noon. The cost is $60 for a table for six and $40 for a table of four.