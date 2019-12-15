HALL COUNTY, Ga. — No one was hurt when a house went up in flames in northern Hall County early Sunday morning, officials said.

According to Hall County Fire Division Chief Zach Brackett, it happened at a home in the 5500 block of Dahlonega Highway at about 7:45 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found flames coming from a 2,000 square-foot single-story home with a basement, Brackett said.

He said that an offensive attack was used to put the fire out.

One person in the home was displaced and will be staying with relatives in the area, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

