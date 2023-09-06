Noah's Ark founder echoes calls for animal sanctuary's investigation

The Locust Grove sanctuary has been under scrutiny since its closure last year following a huge bird flu outbreak.

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — The founder of a now embattled Locust Grove animal sanctuary is backing a state senator's call for an investigation into the shelter's ownership.

In a prepared statement through an attorney, the founder of Noah's Ark, Jama Hedgecoth pointed to the animal sanctuary's current leadership as the root of concern.

"When Noah’s Ark was founded the focus of our mission was providing a sanctuary for all of God’s creatures," Hedgecoth said. "When Shelly Lakly came to Noah’s Ark as President, she changed the focus of the mission from care for the animals to money."

Hedgecoth's strong words come after state Sen. Emanuel Jones of District 10 addressed a letter to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr calling for an in-depth investigation into Noah's Ark, citing its closure after a massive avian flu outbreak that left hundreds of birds dead among animal abuse allegations.

"The Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary has recently been met with public controversy and complaints can be attributed to Shelly Lakly's term as president of the facility," Jones wrote.

Hedgecoth echoed Jones' words with a more pointed statement.

"Shelly Lakly is more concerned with money than she is with ensuring the safety of the animals in the care of Noah’s Ark," she said.

The founder of the animal sanctuary said under her tenure, animals were cared for and it operated for years without citations from law enforcement or agencies.

"I want the animals to be safe and well cared for. It is what I have worked almost my entire adult life for," Hedgecoth said, adding it is a sentiment Jones, "an important advocate for the animals and the true mission of Noah's Ark" shares. She said that Jones' letter is an expression of community concerns.

Noah's Ark has since responded to the senator's letter, saying it has made "tremendous progress," since the bird flu outbreak.

"We welcome a visit from Attorney General Chris Carr to learn about and share our progress with his team," the sanctuary said in a statement, also inviting Jones to tour the facility.

The animal sanctuary's statement said it is working to enhance the facility.

"We feel it's time for the Senator to stop dredging up issues that were resolved months ago and instead engage with the current Noah's Ark team with an open mind for the evolution and future of what Noah's Ark will become — a better place to continue our vital mission of providing a safe haven for animals in need," the sanctuary's statement said.

Hedgecoth however warns of responses to criticism of Noah's Ark.

"Shelly Lakly has not been transparent about the current conditions at Noah’s Ark and has often retreated behind a veil of prepared statements," she said.