Man critical after explosion, 'flash fire' at metro Atlanta brewery, distillery

CUMMING, Ga. — Authorities said an explosion, or "flash fire," at a local brewery and distillery left one person in critical condition Tuesday with second-degree burns to more than 50 percent of his body.
The Forsyth County Fire Department responded to NoFo Brew Co & Distillery off Ga. Hwy. 400 in Cumming at around 9 a.m.
They said the man is at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta in critical condition.
In a statement on social media, the establishment said the incident happened in the brewhouse when one of their "stills combusted during the distilling process."
They said three employees were present along with a guest, who was on-site to learn about the distilling process.
"Obviously, our team has been shaken by this incident and our hearts go out to our guest who was injured," they wrote. "Until we know further details, we ask for our community to keep our guest and all our team members in your thoughts and prayers."