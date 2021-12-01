Man critical after explosion, 'flash fire' at metro Atlanta brewery, distillery

They said three employees were present and a guest, who was on site to learn about the distilling process.

CUMMING, Ga. — Authorities said an explosion, or "flash fire," at a local brewery and distillery left one person in critical condition Tuesday with second-degree burns to more than 50 percent of his body.

They said the man is at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta in critical condition.

In a statement on social media, the establishment said the incident happened in the brewhouse when one of their "stills combusted during the distilling process."

