Attorney: 19-year-old struggled with mental health issues, moved to Atlanta for 'change of scenery' before in-custody death

ATLANTA — An attorney representing a metro Atlanta family grieving the loss of a 19-year-old woman who died while in custody at the Atlanta City Detention Center said he's pressing for more answers in her death.

"There was simply no reason for the family to be sitting here struggling with these type of questions and struggling to understand this situation," said Attorney Sho Watson.

Noni Battiste-Kosoko was being held on a misdemeanor bench warrant at the detention center. She was in custody since May, according to a statement from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

The 19-year-old was originally from Miami and moved to Atlanta for a "change of scenery," according to the family's lawyer.

Watson said Battiste-Kosoko suffered from a mental health disease but did not offer further details.

He emphasized that although she battled with her mental health, the family still is unaware of how she died.

"She did suffer from mental health disease that kind of manifests itself," he said. "We know absolutely nothing. About the context, the facts, the circumstances of Noni's passing."

Watson added that her mother found out that she was in custody after she did not hear from Noni for several days.

Her frantic mother began making calls to various hospitals and then started reaching out to jails.

A month later, the news of her daughter's passing would be too much to bear. Battiste-Kosoko's family still has not learned what led to her death.

"We're looking for answers and we're determined to find them and where folks need to be held accountable. We're determined," said Watson.

Her family has been left with more questions than answers after learning about other inmates that died in the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, including the negligence death of Lashawn Thompson.