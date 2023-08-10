Family of 19-year-old who died at Atlanta City Detention Center to hold news conference

Noni Battiste-Kosko's family is preparing to speak, with a press conference scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m.

ATLANTA — A family is pushing for answers after their 19-year-old loved one died at the City of Atlanta Detention Center last month.

Noni Battiste-Kosoke was found unresponsive in her cell during dinner rounds on the evening of July 11, according to a news release issued the following day by deputies about her death. The teen was being housed at ACDC in an area controlled by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

The family of the teen is preparing to speak at a press conference scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. It was previously scheduled for Wednesday. 11Alive will update this story with the latest information.

When Battiste-Kosoko was located unresponsive, the sheriff's office said medical professionals responded along with Atlanta Fire Rescue; the teen was then pronounced dead.

"Battiste-Kosoko was found in her cell by herself with no obvious signs of injury," the sheriff's office said last month in the news release.

11Alive talked with a lawyer for the family Wednesday, who said he's pressing for more answers.

"There was simply no reason for the family to be sitting here struggling with these type of questions and struggling to understand this situation," said Attorney Sho Watson.

Noni Battiste-Kosoko was being held on a misdemeanor bench warrant at the detention center. She was in custody since May, according to a statement from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. The 19-year-old was originally from Miami and moved to Atlanta for a "change of scenery," according to the family's lawyer.

“My child was arrested for a misdemeanor and died in jail,” said Shashu Battiste in a news release. “And, we want answers!”

The family said Battiste-Kosoku had turned 19 just days before she died.

Watson said she did battle with her mental health, but the family still is unaware of how she died.