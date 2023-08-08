Family demanding answers in death of 19-year-old in Fulton County sheriff's custody

The sheriff's office announced the death of Noni Battiste-Kosoko at the Atlanta City Detention Center on July 12.

ATLANTA — A family is demanding answers after a 19-year-old's death in the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office last month.

The sheriff's office announced the death of Noni Battiste-Kosoko at the Atlanta City Detention Center on July 12, saying she was "found in her cell by herself with no obvious signs of injury."

Now Battiste-Kosko's family is preparing to speak out, with a press conference scheduled for Wednesday.

In a release ahead of the press conference, Shashu Battiste said, "My child was arrested for a misdemeanor and died in jail. And, we want answers!"

According to the original announcement by the sheriff's office, Battiste-Kosoko was being held in the jail after she was arrested in May on a misdemeanor bench warrant. She had a $2,000 bond but it was on hold due to charges in Miami-Dade County, Florida, the sheriff's office said.

They have not detailed what led to her arrest by the Union City Police Department on May 20 or what any charges in Miami were related to.

“We are committed to finding out the truth behind Noni’s death,” said Dr. Roderick Edmond, a family friend and attorney. “...If there was any foul play, we will hold all involved accountable.”

The city detention center has largely been discontinued as a holding facility for the Atlanta Police Department, but the city entered an agreement last year with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for the sheriff's office to transfer people to the city detention center from the overcrowded county jail.

The sheriff's office said Battiste-Kosoko was found unresponsive on July 11 at 6:36 p.m. during dinner rounds. She was pronounced deceased after medical and Atlanta Fire Rescue personnel responded.

"The Atlanta Police Department will conduct a death investigation and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death," the sheriff's office said at the time.

11Alive reached out to the sheriff's office after the family issued new statements, and requested Battiste-Kosoko's autopsy report as well. The sheriff's office said it was checking on the status of the autopsy report.

Battiste-Kosko's family has retained the Edmond & Lindsay, LLP firm in Noni's death, a release said, and the press conference Wednesday will be held at their offices at 10 a.m.