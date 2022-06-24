Nonverbal girl reunited with family after being found wandering around Hall County

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call 911.

Example video title will go here for this video

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Update: The girl has been reunited with her family, according to the sheriff's office.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in identifying a young girl who was found wandering in the road just before midnight.

On Facebook, the sheriff's office said she was found in the area of Poplar Springs Road and Guiness Way and appears to be about 12-years-old.

Because she is nonverbal, the sheriff's office said she is unable to tell investigators where she lives.