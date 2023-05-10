Altercation leads to shooting, 1 dead: Norcross Police

The City of Norcross posted that the northbound lanes of Buford Highway, between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and North Norcross Tucker Road, are closed.

NORCROSS, Ga. — An altercation led to a shooting in Norcross Wednesday, according to the police department.

Norcross Police said officers responded shortly before 4:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot several times.

11Alive had a crew at the scene, who saw several patrol cars responding in the area of an In Town Suites Extended Stay along Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

"Upon further investigation, investigators were able to locate and apprehend a suspect, who is in custody at this time," Officer Jonathan Reyes said.

The City of Norcross posted on its Facebook page that the northbound lanes of Buford Highway, between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and North Norcross Tucker Road, are closed.

"Please seek an alternate route. The situation has been addressed, and there is no danger to the public at this time," Norcross officials wrote.

