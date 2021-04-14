Gwinnett Police: Man arrested for involuntary manslaughter after shooting friend in car

Officers responded to 3466 Holcomb Bridge Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and found the victim sitting in the front seat of a Ford Explorer.

NORCROSS, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man for involuntary manslaughter after he shot a friend while they were riding in the car together early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to 3466 Holcomb Bridge Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. and found the victim sitting in the front seat of a Ford Explorer. Jorge Ramirez, of Norcross, was arrested.

Police said the victim had been shot one time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers were on scene and met with detectives, Gwinnett County Police said.

According to a release, the passengers told investigators that Ramirez was sitting in the back seat with a gun when he fired the gun and shot the victim, who was sitting in front of Ramirez.

Ramirez was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said the name of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.