2 charged in December killing of Norcross man

Requel Rayshawn Johnson, 20, and Antonio Montez Payne, 17, were charged with aggravated assault and felony murder, according to police.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Two people were charged with the murder of a Norcross man after he was shot to death back in December.

Requel Rayshawn Johnson, 20, and Antonio Montez Payne, 17, were charged with aggravated assault and felony murder, according to a news release from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The pair is accused of killing Nelson Cisneros, who was found shot at his home at Stanfield Court in Norcross, according to the release. When officers arrived on scene, they found the 22-year-old dead in the doorway of his home.

Law enforcement charged Johnson and Payne Wednesday, Jan. 4. Currently, the two are being held in the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond, according to Gwinnett Police.

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.