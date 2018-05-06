GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside an apartment complex Monday night, officials confirm.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the incident happened off Hunter's Club Lane near Norcross.

According to Sgt. Jake Smith with the Gwinnett Police Department, police got reports of gunshots at 10 p.m.

When officers got there, witnesses told them they heard a commotion, then gunfire. That's when they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

At this time, detectives are processing the scene, but so far they don't have any suspects or a motive.

"We're not sure what led to the shooting," Smith said.

Right now, police are trying to find anyone with information; they believe some of the bystanders may have left the scene and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact detectives at (770) 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

