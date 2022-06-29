Man accused of firing gun at Best Friend Park arrested on terroristic threat charges, police say

The Gwinnett County Police Department took him into custody at a nearby hotel.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Norcross man has been arrested after a shooting at Best Friend Park.

The 24-year-old is facing two counts of terroristic threats and acts after the Gwinnett County Police Department was called to investigate a shooting Tuesday morning along Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Police said shortly after 1 a.m. they were dispatched to "discharging firearms" and learned a physical altercation happened on the basketball court during a pick-up game between the victim and another man.

Officers said the victim got in his car to leave and the man started shooting in his direction, striking the vehicle.

After Gwinnett police collected surveillance video and spoke with witnesses, they were able to track down the suspect.

Officers obtained and used a search warrant at a room nearby Hometown Studios, where the man was last seen. They found a firearm, three magazines and basketball shoes matching the suspect description in the hotel room.