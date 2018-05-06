GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A drug deal that turned into an attempted robbery has left one man dead and two injured.

Gwinnett County Police say 23-year-old Michael White was shot and killed at an apartment complex located on Hunters Club Lane.

According to Sgt. Jake Smith with the Gwinnett Police Department, police received reports of gunshots at 10 p.m.

When officers got there, witnesses told them they heard a commotion, then gunfire. That's when they found White dead from gunshot wounds and found 19-year-old Jabril Adams and 25-year-old Carlos Tabb, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police believe that this was a drug deal that turned into a robbery. Tabb was meeting with White and Adams to purchase marijuana, police say.

All three met outside the 600 building on Hunters Club Lane and it is believed that Adams and White attempted to rob Tabb, who then took out a handgun.

White and Adams also took out handguns and all three exchanged gunfire, according to police.

White was the only who was killed, both Tabb and Adams were transported to the hospital and treated for gunshot wounds but are expected to survive.

Adams is charged with armed robbery and felony murder and Tabb has been charged with criminal attempt to purchase marijuana and felony murder. According to police, Tabb has been released from the hospital and has been booked into Gwinnett County Jail. Adams will be transferred to the Gwinnett Jail once he's released from the hospital.

