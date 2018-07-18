NORCROSS, Ga. -- Gwinnett County fire officials are responding to questions raised about the sprinkler system at an apartment complex in Norcross that caught fire over the weekend.

Authorities said 32 residence were displaced Sunday after a fire at the KRC Hilltops Apartments.

It appears that the sprinkler system was off when the fire happened. Now, documents allege a tenant was supposed to call back for repairs months ago and didn't.

Residents told 11Alive that the sprinkler system in building 3200 was turned off in March after a leak. Many wanted to know if the system was ever inspected or fixed.

Gwinnett Firefighter Cpt. Tommy Rutledge was able to provide more insight into the situation on Tuesday, answering several of the questions about the department's protocol and inspections.

Rutledge said there were inspections done in December 2017. All-Star Fire, LLC. conducted one on the 7, but the building appeared to have no sprinkler deficiencies at that time.

There was also one done by Gwinnett County fire officials that same month, including several inspections since then. Rutledge said the activity is mainly based on deficiencies that were found by the fire inspector and corrected by management for the complex.

"Our most recent fire inspection was conducted 12-01-17. It Passed 07-2-2018. We were not provided documentation related to attempted repairs to the Building 3200 sprinkler system until this afternoon (07-17-18)," Rutledge told 11Alive.

Documents show the leak happened on March 26. A fire engine crew was called to respond. The incident report said the sprinkler system had been leaking for about eight hours. The person involved said she waved down maintenance to get the sprinkler shut off. The leak slowed down, but it didn't stop. It continued for six more hours.

Fire crews examined the sprinkler system, shut it off, and drained the main valve. The incident report said crews told the person there was no fire suppression and the building needs to be on fire watch. The front office was also notified.

Rutledge said in this type of circumstance, there is no requirement that the fire department goes back to the complex.

On Tuesday, the management gave the fire department documentation that there was an attempt to get the sprinkler system serviced.

The invoice and work acknowledgement forms from All-Star Fire, LLC. dated for the same day show that someone came to the location to fix a sprinkler leaking above a stove in one of the units.

The work acknowledgement form said the leaking pipe was running through closet. The tenant said her closet was full and she would be home the next day and to see if the workers could come them to make repairs. The leasing manager, Mirtza Garcia signed the form.

A June 19 invoice from All-Star Fire says someone came to fix the leak but the tenant said her closet was full. She told she would be home the next day and to see if they could return. It also said they were not contacted to return.

Another invoice dated for the next day said the closet needed to be emptied to gain access; the tenant said she would call back. The invoice said All-Star fire had not been called back to return.

Rutledge said during the fire, the sprinkler control valve for the building was found in to off position. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the blaze.

The department is still working with management at the complex to verify that the sprinkler systems are in working order and that the community is safe for residents.

