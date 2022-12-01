Fire investigators believe cornflakes sparked blaze at Olé Mexican Foods, Inc. in Norcross

Fire investigators determined the flames started on the fifth floor of the corn mill and refinery due to malfunctioning equipment.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Nearly 60 Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at Olé Mexican Foods, Inc. Thursday morning. Fire investigators believe cornflakes may have been the culprit that started it.

Gwinnett County Fire said firefighters responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the factory along Crescent Drive NW in Norcross.

"Moments later a 911 call was received from an employee stating that smoke was coming from the sixth floor and an evacuation was in progress," Gwinnett Fire said.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the six-story corn mill and refinery. Investigators quickly determined the fire was within the building's piping system – between the fifth and sixth floors.

Crews quickly deployed water hose lines to the floors affected but they encountered heavy smoke. Just before 9 a.m., firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and contained it to a metal pipe that's used in the process to dry cornflakes.

Fire investigators determined the flames started on the fifth floor due to malfunctioning equipment. Employees outside the building noticed the smoke and activated the fire alarm, according to Gwinnett Fire.

"The cornflakes in the pipe contributed to the flame spread inside the machinery. No injuries were reported," Gwinnett Fire said.