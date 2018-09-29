GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Police are investigating after a shooting in unincorporated Gwinnett County.

The shooting happening in the 100 block of Castor Drive near Norcross late Friday evening. According to a Gwinnett County police spokesperson, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a man shot in the leg.

They learned that the shooting happened as a result of an argument between the victim and another man. After the shooting, the suspect ran from the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives haven't had any luck finding witnesses and haven't released any major details about the possible shooter, but the investigation isn't over.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also provide information to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

© 2018 WXIA