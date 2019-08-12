PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Lakeview Behavioral Health is back in the spotlight after two of its locations were raided by police.

Keri Hitch spoke to 11Alive on Saturday saying she's grateful for detectives constantly working on the criminal investigation against Lakeview. The investigation involves 51 cases, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Months earlier, Hitch and her son told us about the alleged conditions at Lakeview. Her son was a patient there.

RELATED: Allegations of physical, sexual abuse, theft and neglect reported at Gwinnett medical facility

"That place is a messed up place," her son said. "I want that place shut down."

Now, many victims are coming forward saying they experienced physical and sexual abuse along with negligence, theft and more. Police are now digging into the claims - the oldest of which dates back to 2017.

Back in September, 11Alive found out police were reviewing about 70 complaints filed against the facility.

RELATED: 'I would have never, ever, sent her there' | Daughter pulls recovering mother from troubled health center

The 90-bed facility in Peachtree Corners specializes in behavioral health and addiction treatment. 11Alive also previously reported on a patient who died at the facility. Police, at the time, said the man died after a fight broke out.

As the criminal investigation continues, the families are still waiting for answers.

The facility hasn't yet responded to 11Alive's questions regarding the allegations against them. We're still waiting to receive a copy of the search warrant which may shed more light on the investigation's findings so far.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder