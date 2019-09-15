NORCROSS, Ga. — Norcross Police have requested help from state agents as they investigate a homicide that occurred just before noon on Saturday.

Police said that they were called to the 6200 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard around 11 a.m. to reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man dead. Police are now looking for a man they believe is the shooter.

Police have also taken a woman into custody for questioning. Police intend to obtain warrants after their investigation is complete with the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Authorities haven's said what they believe was the motive behind the shooting.

Norcross Police haven't publicly identified the suspects or the victim in the case.

