Texas man fatally shot in the head in Norcross

Alinton Joel Rivieria-Zuniga from Texas was shot in the head on Estates Court in Norcross early Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORCROSS, Ga. — A man from Texas was shot in the head on Tuesday and died days later, and police are still looking for a suspect.

Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called regarding a person shot on Estates Court in Norcross just around 6:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Rivieria-Zuniga alive, but with had been shot in the head.

Officials said Rivieria-Zuniga was taken to a local hospital, but unfortunately, he died two days later.

Police haven't said if they have identified a suspect in the case. The investigation is still active and ongoing, with very few details as to what led up to the shooting, according to officials.

Detectives with Gwinnett County Police Department are asking anyone with information on the shooting can contact the department at 770-513-5300.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.