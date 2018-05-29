NORCROSS, Ga.-- Gwinnett Fire are investigating a fire at a townhome that sent one woman to an area hospital.

Firefighters were called to a townhome in the 900 block of Summer Place in Norcross around 2:40 Tuesday morning. The fire was mostly contained to one townhome with smoke coming from connected units.

Investigators found one victim unconscious in the unit that was on fire. She was taken to the Gwinnett Medical Center in critical condition.

Two other adults were able to escape the home unharmed.

The fire was contained around 3:20 AM. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

