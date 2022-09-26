2 men shot, killed at Norcross apartment complex, Gwinnett Police say

Gwinnett Police said this is an active investigation and no arrest has been made at this time.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Norcross apartment complex Sunday night, according to Gwinnett Police.

Authorities said it happened shortly before 11 p.m. at 1695 Graves Rd, which is the address for the Parc at 1695 Apartments in Norcross.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Rudy Ervin Garcia and 31-year-old Christian Villarreal Rocha with several gunshot wounds. Both Garcia and Rocha were pronounced dead by EMS on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett Police detectives at 770-513-5300. You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online here. For information leading to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.