Sketch released | Norcross Police need help identifying pedestrian killed

NORCROSS, Ga. — Detectives in Norcross are asking for the public's help as they work to identify a pedestrian killed over the weekend.

Norcross Police released a sketch Monday hoping someone will recognize the person. Officers said around 2 a.m. Sunday a person walking along Beaver Ruin Road and Indian Trail Road was hit and killed.

"Detectives have exhausted all efforts to identify the victim and locate his family," the police department said in a news release. "We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim from an artist’s rendering of his likeness."

The sketch was created by an artist with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Police believe he is a young Hispanic boy between the ages of 13 and 16. Officers didn't release any details about the driver involved in the crash.