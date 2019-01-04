GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters in Gwinnett worked to put out a fire at an apartment building in Norcross on Monday

Crews were dispatched to the Ashford Apartments on Bebout Drive NW just before 4:30 p.m. Smoke was coming from the building when they arrived.

The Red Cross said residents in 18 units were displaced from the fire. Volunteers assisted 12 families which totaled 30 people They said another six families who left the scene will be able to contact case workers for help if needed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

