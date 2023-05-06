Woman in custody, man hurt after stabbing near Norcross Family Dollar: Gwinnett Police

Authorities said the incident happened at the Family Dollar at the 5300 block of Jimmy Carter Blvd.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORCROSS, Ga. — A woman is in custody and a man has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing near a Family Dollar store in Norcross Monday.

Authorities said the incident happened at the Family Dollar at the 5300 block of Jimmy Carter Blvd. 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene and saw several Gwinnett County patrol cars responding to the scene.

"It's unclear if there is a relationship between the victim and the suspect," Gwinnett County Police said.

The police department added the man has non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities are still investigating what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.