NORCROSS, Ga. -- According to a resident, sprinklers were not working at a Norcross apartment building that went up in flames early Sunday morning.

Gwinnett County firefighters initially responded at 3:25 a.m. Sunday to an apartment fire at the KRC Apartments in the 5600 block of Brook Hollow Parkway in Norcross.

When they arrived, crews found an active fire in one apartment unit with flames extending into an adjoining unit. Gwinnett Fire Captain Tommy Rutledge says there is extensive fire damage to two units in the building and smoke and water damage in several adjoining units. He says power was cut to the remainder of the building as a result of the damage.

One of the residents, Robbie Byrd, says the sprinklers in the building had been shut off in Spring 2018 and never turned back on. Other residents say there was a pipe that burst in March, forcing the shut-off of the system.

"They -- uh -- cut it off early this spring because of water damage and everything in the place," Byrd said Sunday morning. "They never cut it back on."

His apartment was adjacent to the one that burned. Byrd and his wife were forced out due to the smoke coming in through the vents. He says they lost most of their possessions as a result of smoke and water damage in their apartment.

"The (fire) chief said that's very interesting. That could have saved a lot of stuff," Byrd said.

11Alive News has reached out to the management of the apartment complex regarding the sprinkler system, but has not received a reply as of this point.

Rutledge was asked about the disabled sprinklers by 11Alive photojournalist Jefferson Cochran.

"We've been made aware of that at the Command Post. We're going to be looking into that. That's something that we'll be in communication with the Fire Marshal about, and so that is information we're aware of, that the sprinkler system was not working in the building at the time," Rutledge said.

"A working sprinkler system does allow a fire to be contained or extinguished, and that was not the case in this building."

Rutledge said the exact cause of the fire is undetermined and is presently under investigation.

No injuries have been reported. The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance to the 32 residents displaced as a result of the fire.

