NORCROSS, Ga.-- A company picnic June 23 ended very badly for four people attending that picnic at Pinckneyville Park in Norcross.

Gwinnett police told 11Alive News that someone broke into their cars, smashing the windows and stealing numerous items including computers, wallets, cash and credit cards. A woman caught later on surveillance cameras was also seen using some of those credit cards in the nearby Forum Shopping Center.

Police said the victims reported seeing two men driving an older van with ice cream lettering on it in the area. Victims told police they believed the men in the van may have also been responsible for the crime.

A total of $4,000 in property was stolen from the four vehicles.

Shortly, after the car break-ins, a woman described as a white female, with blonde hair wearing a camouflage dress, possibly in her late 20's or early 30's was seen at the Forum Shopping Center. She was using several of the victims' stolen credit cards at the Pandora and Victoria's Secrets stores.

Police said the woman made an estimated $1,200 in fraudulent charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org..

