Police: Man arrested after stabbing another man to death at Norcross hotel, motive unknown

NORCROSS, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department arrested a 50-year-old man for the stabbing death of a 28-year-old in Norcross.

Officers were called to the extended-stay hotel on Pelican Drive at 3:20 a.m. early Wednesday morning where police found Tyler Summerour, 28, with stab wounds.

Summerour was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to police. Officers arrested Duluth man Marvin Hollie for allegedly stabbing Summerour.

Officials have not said if the two men knew each other. Police have not released information about a motive for the murder.

Police said the 50-year-old is being charged with aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.

Officials are asking if anyone has any information on the case to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or remain anonymous here.

