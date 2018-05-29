NORCROSS, Ga.-- Gwinnett Fire are investigating a fire at a townhome that left one person dead.

Firefighters were called to a townhome in the 900 block of Summer Place in Norcross around 2:40 Tuesday morning. The fire was mostly contained to one townhome with smoke coming from connected units.

When firefighters arrived to the home, they found heavy flames and it was determined that the fire had started in the kitchen area of the home. The flames had spread quickly to the second floor where firefighters found a female victim who was unconscious and unresponsive.

She was taken to the Gwinnett Medical Center where she later died.

Two other adults were able to escape the home unharmed. Investigators say that they believe the two who escaped were the female victim's adult son and his girlfriend.

The fire was contained around 3:20 AM. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

