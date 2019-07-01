Norfolk Southern opened its Family Assistance Center Monday to help residents and businesses affected by the train derailment that happened overnight in Bartow.

The center is located at the Jefferson County Emergency Services in Louisville.

On Monday, the center will be open from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, the center will be open at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Norfolk Southern freight train derailed shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday about 150 miles southeast of Atlanta.

All of the residents in the city of Bartow and everyone within a 7-mile radius was evacuated, after Norfolk Southern officials said that some of the rail cars were carrying chlorine and that chlorine odors and a cloud were reported in the area.

Crews later determined that hydrogen peroxide and hydrochloric acid, and not chlorine, had been released as a result of the train crash. Residents were able to return home Monday morning.

RELATED: All-clear given for east Georgia city evacuated after train derailment

Norfolk Southern said Monday afternoon it would compensate affected members of the community for their inconvenience and out-of-pocket expenses.

Affected residents should bring a driver’s license to the assistance center or other proof of residence, as well as receipts for expenses in order to receive compensation. Those with questions can also call 1-800-230-7049.

The company said odors related to hydrogen peroxide and hydrochloric acid, may still linger, but the levels do not pose a health risk.

RELATED: Entire east Georgia city evacuated after train derailment

Environmental teams are monitoring the air in Bartow and other community areas surrounding the derailment and will continue monitoring until the chemicals have been removed from the site.

Norfolk Southern also said representatives of the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health are available to answer questions regarding the chemicals and air monitoring by calling (478) 607-2335 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.