Arrest made in connection to missing North Atlanta High School teen, police say

The 14-year-old was found safe in Arlington, Texas.

ATLANTA — A person has been arrested in connection to the case of the missing high school student.

A 14-year-old North Atlanta High School student did not return home after the first day of school on Aug. 5.

Police confirmed early Wednesday that she was found safe in Arlington, Texas.

The FBI and Atlanta Police Department were assisting Atlanta Public Schools Police Department (APSPD) in the search for the teen.

"We can now confirm that an individual has been detained in connection with this case," as spokesperson for APSPD said.

An Arlington Police Department spokesperson confirmed a person was arrested. We have requested information on the charges the individual is facing.