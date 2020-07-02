ATLANTA — Officials say a person is dead after being hit by a train at a MARTA rail station, Friday.

According to the MARTA Police Department, the person jumped in front of a moving train at the North Avenue station, and an investigation is underway.

Because of the investigation, MARTA said gold and red line trains are running from the Airport station to the Peachtree Center station. Stops will not be made at the Civic Center, North Avenue or Midtown stations.

A bus bridge is being established to transport passengers from the Peachtree Center station to the Arts Center station. Gold and red line trains will operate as usual to the North Springs and Doraville stations.

MARTA Police is telling passengers to expect delays.

For the latest information on MARTA, go to itsmarta.com.

MARTA

MORE HEADLINES

Winter weather advisory issued with more than 2 inches of snow possible on Saturday

Tornado confirmed in Gordon County

Teens plead guilty, get life in prison in carjacking murder of beloved Atlanta charity worker