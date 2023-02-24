North Avenue MARTA station closed due to police activity

Here is what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — MARTA has shut down service to its North Avenue station in Downtown Atlanta due to police activity, the train service tweeted out on Friday afternoon.

Northbound trains are continuing their normal service beginning at the Midtown station, MARTA announced.

It is not yet known what the police activity is in response to and why the station had to temporarily close down.

They also stated they are offering "subsidized transportation" with MARTAConnect and offered a link for an $8 Uber credit due to the inconvenience.