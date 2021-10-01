Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy possibly with murder suspect

Dior Singleton is believed to be with his mother, Camille Singleton who is wanted for the murder of Inita Gaither.

CLAYTON, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 2-year-old boy from North Carolina who is believed to be with his mother, who is wanted for murder.

Dior Singleton is believed to be with Camille Singleton, who is wanted for the murder of Inita Gaither, according to the Clayton Police Department in North Carolina.

The mother was last known to be driving a white, 2021 Chevrolet Silverado U-Haul pickup truck with Arizona license plate AL-35574. The vehicle was found at a U-Haul dealership in Georgia.

The boy's father is currently deployed on a U.S. Navy ship out at sea.

Dior Singleton is a 2-year-old Black male, approximately 3 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds. He has short hair, and brown eyes.

Camille Nechelle Singleton is described as 31-years-old Black, female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She may have face acne.

Police released multiple photos of Singleton with the hopes someone may recognize her.

On Thursday, police in Clayton, which is a suburb of Raleigh, North Carolina, found Inita Gaither, 68, deceased inside her home. Investigators identified Singleton, who is a relative, as the suspect. An arrest warrant charging Singleton with murder has been issued.

The Amber Alert says Singleton may have been headed to Arkansas, Virginia, or Georgia -- especially Macon.