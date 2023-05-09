'Threatening image' prompted Code Yellow safety response at North Cobb High, school district says

The Cobb County School District said the image was air-dropped to a classroom. The school was placed on a Code Yellow safety response, which is a state of caution.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A "threatening image" air-dropped into a classroom at North Cobb High School prompted a Code Yellow safety response Tuesday, according to the Cobb County School District.

A district spokesperson said the Cobb County School District Police Department is actively investigating the incident at the school at 3400 Old 41 Highway. A Code Yellow is a state of caution and is not a full lockdown.

"Incidents like this are very serious, and the repercussions of engaging in such behavior is severe. We continue to be vigilant in securing our campuses and doing everything we can, to keep our students and staff safe," the school district said in a statement.

The Acworth Police Department said its officers were also requested to assist Cobb County School District Police in response to the "possible school threat."

Acworth Police added they are operating in a supportive role, as Cobb County School District Police continues their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.