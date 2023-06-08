Road closures on North Druid Hills Road, Inman Drive begin Monday | What to know

According to a Twitter post by the city, both closures are scheduled to start on Monday, June 12th.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Attention drivers: Prepare for an upcoming reconstruction project.

The City of Brookhaven said the Georgia Department of Transportation is closing multiple lanes for two weeks to finish storm sewer repair and upgrades.

Both closures are set to begin on Monday, June 12, the city said in a post on Twitter.

The first closure is a part of the I-85 at SR 42/North Druid Hills Road Project. GDOT personnel is scheduled to come to do utility relocation, meaning moving wires and pipes for the planned project.

Then starting the same day, part of Inman Drive is expected to close between 3150 and 3164 Inman Drive for storm sewer repair.

The city provided a map of where specifically both closures are taking place. These two closures will run through Friday, June 23.

North Druid Hills Road - Closure Map