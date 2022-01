On Monday, the delay will impact COVID testing sites in Cherokee, Gilmer, Murray and Whitfield counties.

ATLANTA — Several COVID testing sites in North Georgia will delay opening Monday due to "potential winter weather and unsafe road conditions."

According to a release, all MAKO Medical COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will delay opening on Jan. 3 in the North Georgia Health District until 10 a.m.

The delay will impact COVID testing sites in Cherokee, Gilmer, Murray and Whitfield counties.