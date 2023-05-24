North Gwinnett Middle schooler to represent Georgia in 2023 Doodle for Google contest

Reina Lee was selected as the 2023 Doodle for Google winner for the state of Georgia. The 7th grader's design was chosen out of thousands of entries received.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A North Gwinnett Middle School student is getting her shot at winning a national competition after being selected to represent Georgia in the 2023 Doodle for Google contest.

Reina Lee was selected as the 2023 Doodle for Google winner for the state of Georgia. The 7th grader's design was chosen out of thousands of entries received this year, according to school officials.

For students to be selected, they had to create artwork displaying what they are grateful for. Lee went with bold, vivid colors for her Doodle, titled “Eat, Sleep, Slay Gymnastics, Repeat!”

To highlight her accomplishment, students at the middle school celebrated during a surprise assembly, officials said. Following her selection, Lee discussed why she chose gymnastics.

“I drew gymnastics on the beam – the colors and shapes in the background show how I feel during gymnastics: excited, confident, and strong,” Lee said. “I’m grateful for gymnastics because it makes me feel powerful.”

Now, Lee’s doodle will go up against 55 others to compete for the national achievement. Five National Finalists will then be selected, with one having their work displayed on the Google homepage for a day, according to a release.

In addition to the feature, the winner will be awarded a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 technology scholarship, which will be used to either establish or improve their computer lab or technology programs, the release said.

Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May, 25, are the last days to vote for Lee. You can do so by clicking the link here.

How does the competition work?

The 2023 Google Doodle contest accepts submissions from 55 U.S. States and territories. Votes will then be cast for the best Doodles, according to the release.