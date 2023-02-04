28 people displaced after massive Virginia-Highland fire

The six story building is a total loss, but officials said there were no injuries to any residents or firefighters.

ATLANTA — A fire tore through a historic apartment building in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood early Sunday morning leaving more than two dozen people without homes, fire officials said.

Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Deaunte Grier said they responded just before 2 a.m. to the North High Ridge Apartments off North Avenue. More than seven hours later, crews were still putting out hot spots.

Crews were forced into a defensive mode when there was a partial collapse of the building, believed to have been built in the 1920s.

The heavy winds "made it a little harder to fight this fire" as embers were landing on surrounding buildings, Grier said.

The six story building is a total loss, but Grier said there were no injuries to any residents or firefighters. A total of 28 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.