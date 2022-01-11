Student struck by vehicle at at North Paulding High School, authorities say

Her condition is not known at this time.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A student has been hospitalized Tuesday after getting hit by a vehicle outside of North Paulding High School, authorities said.

The student was walking across the street around 3:30 p.m. when she was hit, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened across campus, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"We are unsure of her condition," the sheriff's office said in a statement to 11Alive.

Authorities have not said yet if anyone would be facing charges.

Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating what happened.