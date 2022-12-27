Atlanta home burglarized several times, police looking for suspect

Crews were called to a vacant home that appeared to be under construction on Adair Avenue on Dec. 3 where officers were called to an attempted burglary.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for a man they believe burglarized a home several times. Police are currently offering $5,000 to anyone who can help.

Once officers arrived, they met with the homeowner. Officers were shown surveillance footage of the possible burglary. The video shows the man hitting the front door with a wooden object. In the video, the suspect is unsuccessful and leaves the scene.

According to the police report, the man was wearing a blue skull cap, black and blue jacket and black pants.

The homeowner told police that his rear window was shattered along with his ring camera system and rear door was damaged.