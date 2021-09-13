Northgate High School to have heavy police presence following a bomb threat

In a letter sent home to parents, the principal said the bomb threat was posted on Instagram.

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Northgate High School administrator said they will have additional law enforcement presence on campus Monday following a bomb threat made Sunday morning. In a letter sent home to parents, Ashley Wilkes, principal of Northgate, said the bomb threat was posted on Instagram.

"This is not a drill. There is a bomb in the 200 hall men's restroom. It is planned to detonate at 10:00 a.m. Monday. This is not a drill," the anonymous post read. Other posts were also made on students' social media accounts Sunday.

Wilkes said they contacted authorities who immediately began investigating the threat and conducted a "thorough search of campus."

Wilkes said student safety is always the school's top priority. School officials also wrote a stern reminder about the consequences students face when taking part in such threats.

"We also encourage parents to discuss with their children the seriousness of making any type of comment aloud, in writing, or via social media that is threatening in nature or that could be perceived as a threat. Such comments will have serious disciplinary and potential legal consequences for students, and in cases such as this, our school system will prosecute such individuals within the full extent of the law."

School officials said they will keep parents notified and updated on this matter