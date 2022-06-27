Monday morning, Northside High School Football Coach Chad Alligood had to tell his team that their teammate Jontel Williams had passed away.

MACON, Ga. — Two separate shootings have left two people dead in Warner Robins, including a former Northside Eagle football player.

Just a little over a month ago, the 17-year-old was walking the halls of Northside High School and graduating with his class, but now his classmates, teammates, and coach are mourning his loss.

"It's a coaches worst nightmare, to get a phone call that one of your players has passed," Alligood said.

"All of them are hurting in a special way, cause Jontel was friends with everybody," Alligood said.

Alligood says Williams graduated from Northside in May. He was Number 3 on their team, a defensive back.

"Kids loved him. He was just fun to be around; and he loved Northside! I mean he played his whole senior year last year with a torn ALC, because he didn't want to miss his senior year playing with his teammates. You know he sacrificed a lot, so he play his senior year; and he was just a great kid," Alligood said.

Warner Robins Police found Williams lying alongside the 400 block of Thomas Boulevard Sunday night, after receiving a shots fired call. He later died at a Macon hospital.

"We got some senseless violence going on that is uncalled for; and I just pray that it comes to an end and that we find out other ways to settle conflict. I pray for these kids daily and just lift his family up too," Alligood said.

Alligood said Jontel adored his family. He has a younger sibling, who also attends Northside High School.

Williams planned to join the Army after high school. Alligood said he had just finished the paperwork.

"A life cut short," Alligood said. "He's very smart, just a bright young man and the future was bright for him."

If you have any information on the fatal shooting you can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68crime.

The Principal of Northside High School Markeeta Clayton provided a statement to 13WMAZ: "The Northside High School family is heartbroken to hear of the death of Jontel Williams. He was well-liked by his classmates and teachers, and he will be greatly missed. Our goal is for all of our graduates to have a promising future, and we are saddened that his has been cut short. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire Eagle Nation during this difficult time."