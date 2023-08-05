Northside Hospital asking for donations, will help employees affected by Midtown Atlanta shooting

The announcement comes after a gunman opened fire at one of their medical facilities Wednesday, May 3 killing one woman and injuring four others.

Northside Medical Midtown has set up a donation page to help employees affected by a mass shooting that killed one woman and injured four others last Wednesday.

The fund is being hosted by the Northside Hospital Foundation. Residents can make donations starting at $15. Residents also have the option to select the “other” tab to send specific amounts not offered in the web post.

The announcement comes after a gunman opened fire at one of their medical facilities Wednesday, May 3. Five people were shot. While four survived, CDC worker Amy St. Pierre died from her injuries.

She was 39 years old, officials said.

Following the shooting, police arrested Deion Patterson in Cobb County. Police identified the 24-year-old as the gunman, believing he used a semi-automatic handgun during the mass shooting.

Currently, he is being held in the Fulton County jail on one murder charge and four aggravated assault charges.

Two days after the shooting, the hospital held a "Day of Reflection" to honor those hurt by the incident. In a statement posted to the donation page, the hospital asked residents to "consider making a gift in support of the Northside employees and their families affected by this tragedy."

Read the full statement below:

The Northside Hospital family is grieving. We deeply love and support the employees and patients who were directly involved, as well as others impacted in different ways.

We are incredibly grateful for the quick and courageous response of Atlanta-area law enforcement. Northside also thanks our colleagues at Grady Memorial Hospital for the care being provided to the victims. Their actions brought comfort and safety to our patients and staff at Northside Medical Midtown.