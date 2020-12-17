'In a position to help' | Local Black woman-owned restaurant gives back this holiday season with toy drive

"We’re in the position to help, so it's only right to do so! We want to be the change that we want to see in the world."

ATLANTA — One local Black-owned business owner is spreading the wealth this holiday season by gifting 50 families in need after hosting a toy drive.

Ebony Austin owns Nouveau Bar Atlanta, located in College Park, Ga. She said she is thankful the community has supported her restaurant during a year of uncertainty for so many.

"We’re very appreciative of our loyal supporters and customers who have helped us stay open -- even during a pandemic," Austin said.

The restaurant is only one year old and has already established itself as a community-based business. Back in November, Austin's establishment donated more than 500 turkeys to families.

"Helping people in need is a good and essential part of my life," Austin explained.

During Nouveau's one-year anniversary celebration, she hosted a toy drive and announced that Nouveau Bar Atlanta would be adopting 50 families to donate the gifts to.

"So many families are struggling this year, especially with COVID-19. People with 9-to-5's, people in corporate America are struggling, [so many] are in the same boat," the owner said. "Why wouldn't we help?"

She told 11Alive the gifts will go out on Monday, Dec. 21.

"Just in time for Christmas," she said.

Austin stressed that she is appreciative to the Nouveau customers who have helped them stay open amid the pandemic.

"We’re in the position to help, so it's only right to do so! We want to be the change that we want to see in the world," she told 11Alive.

Austin also gifted her staff with surprises and gifts during their one-year celebration holiday gathering.