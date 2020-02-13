SENOIA, Ga. — The National Transportation Safety Board released details in a crash that claimed the lives of a pilot and a 13-year-old aspiring aviator.

On Jan. 25 at around 5:15 p.m., an unregistered experimental, amateur-built Mustang II, was destroyed when it crashed near Big 'T' Airport in Senoia, according to the NTSB.

The Coweta County coroner confirmed to 11Alive that the aircraft was piloted by Mark Nowosielski of Ocala, Florida. His passenger was 13-year-old Nathan Sorenson from Senoia, Georgia.

In the NTSB accident report, witnesses, and video recorded from a witness, show the airplane had been flying over the area for about 15 minutes when it performed a barrel roll.

"Shortly after the barrel roll, the canopy opened and struck the vertical stabilizer and right horizontal stabilizer. The airplane subsequently descended nose-down and impacted terrain about .5 mile south of 64GA," the report said.

The canopy latch was retained for further examination, they said.

The pilot's most recent Federal Aviation Administration first class medical certificate was issued on Oct. 24, 2019. At that time, he reported a total flight experience of 11,000 hours, according to the report.

The owner of the airplane said in the report that he purchased it from a Canadian citizen about one week prior to the accident, the report stated. The owner further stated that the accident pilot was a good friend and fellow airline pilot.

According to a GoFundMe page, Nowosielski was an award-winning aerobatic pilot. His full time job was as a Boeing 737 pilot for Southwest Airlines.

The fundraising efforts have garnered more than $35,000 for the families.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday for Sorenson at Peach State Aerodrome in Williamson.

