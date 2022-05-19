What we know about the Atlanta Police shooting of a man at Fogo de Chão in Buckhead

A 22-year-old man died after allegedly shooting a security guard.

ATLANTA — A young man, 22-year-old Nygil Cullins, was shot and killed by Atlanta Police on Wednesday in an incident his parents have characterized as a mental health crisis.

It unfolded at the Fogo de Chão restaurant in Buckhead, with APD saying officers fired at Cullins after he shot a security guard who had tried to tackle him inside the restaurant.

What we know about the police shooting at Fogo de Chão